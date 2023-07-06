scorecardresearch
Bitcoin scam accused Srikrishna spent over Rs 7 crore on hotel bills, finds probe

The chargesheet revealed that he had expensive meals and also took massages, expenses for which amounted to crores.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Bitcoin
Image only for representation.

International hacker Srikrishna, alias Shriki, accused in the Bitcoin scam, stayed at lavish hotels and led an opulent lifestyle, the chargesheet filed by Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Karnataka police states, reported India Today.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Karnataka government, who identified Shriki. The case involves several high-profile individuals.

The chargesheet revealed that he had expensive meals and also took massages, expenses for which amounted to crores.

From May to July 2019, large sums of money were transferred to his bank account for the last three months. The regular fund transfers to his account came to Rs 25.54 lakh, the chargesheet read.

However, probe is on to know about the source of regular deposits of Rs 50,000 into Shriki’s account, which he paid for the stays in the hotels.

Over the course of three years, Shriki paid hotel bills amounting to over Rs 7 crore.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 17:36 IST

