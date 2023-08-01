The Patna High Court on Tuesday upheld the caste-based survey championed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a move to help the underprivileged. Upholding the survey, the court today dismissed petitions challenging the exercise on several grounds.

A bench comprising Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarthy pronounced the verdict after hearing five petitions challenging the caste-based survey.

The court had ordered a stay in the Bihar government’s decision to conduct a caste-based survey in May this year. The order came barely 11 days before its completion.

The first phase of the survey was completed by the state government between January 7 and 21 while the second phase was conducted between April 15 and May 15.

The petitions were filed before the high court after they moved Supreme Court when their request for a temporary hold on the survey was turned down. However, the top court refused to interfere in the matter and directed the petitioners, a social outfit and some individuals, back to the High Court.

On June 2, 2022, the Bihar government announced its decision to conduct a caste-based socio-economic survey of the state’s population with an aim to get a clear estimate of the financial situation of all communities, to aid in developmental work.

“We want to do this so that there’s a proper estimate of the financial condition of families from all communities, which will help in deciding what can be done for them, and their localities,” CM Nitish Kumar had then stated.