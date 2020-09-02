Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar’s former aide Sharad Yadav set to rejoin Janata Dal (United)

Sharad Yadav set to rejoin Nitish Kumar’s Janata (United)

In a big boost for the ruling NDA in Bihar, veteran politician and former Janata Dal (United) national president Sharad Yadav could rejoin the party. Yadav was one of the three founding members of the JD(U) in 2003. He served as the national president of the JD(U) till 2016 since its inception.

According to reports, senior JD(U) leaders including Nitish Kumar hace called and spoken to Yadav in the last few days.

Yadav had left the JD(U) in 2017 after Nitish Kumar dissolved the grand alliance of which RJD and Congress were constituents and returned to the BJP-led NDA. Yadav was against Nitish’s decision to exit the grand alliance and form a government overnight with the BJP’s support.

In May 2018, the former Madhepura MP floated his own political party Loktantrik Janata Dal. But he contested the general elections in May 2019 on an RJD ticket from Madhepura.

Yadav won from Madhepura Lok Sabha seat four times — 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2009. He also won thrice from other Lok Sabha constituencies.

Yadav was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. He was discharged from hospital on Sunday. Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) general secretary Arun Srivastava confirmed that Nitish had called Yadav, but termed it a courtesy call.

“Yes, this is true that Nitish Kumar ji called Sharad Yadav but it was just a courtesy call to enquire about his health,” Arun said.

Although the LJP denied that Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav discussed politics, speculations are rife that the latter could return to the Janata Dal (United).

Meanwhile, the JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said that if Sharad Yadav joins the party, it will strengthen the NDA.

Assembly elections are due to be held in Bihar in October-November later this year. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly expires on November 29.