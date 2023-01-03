After covering over 3,000 km, Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Uttar Pradesh from Delhi today

After a nine-day winter break, the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its second leg of the journey from Delhi on Tuesday and will enter Uttar Pradesh at 12 PM.

In view of the yatra, the Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory on Monday as the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will start from the central part of the national capital on Tuesday and enter UP crossing the Loni border in Ghaziabad, and will halt for the night in Mavikala village in Baghpat.

The Yatra will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout. The traffic advisory said that these routes will remain packed – from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road.

On December 24, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi on Monday, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal and AICC general secretary, communications Jairam Ramesh, said the yatra has so far covered 3,122 km from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi.

Over the 108 days, the Yatra has covered 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday thanked Gandhi for inviting him to the yatra and wished it success in the state. However, his party spokesperson said that neither will Akhilesh nor any leader from the party attend the yatra, reported PTI.