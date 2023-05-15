Bageshwar Baba rakes up controversy with Hindu nation remarks in Bihar

Self-styled godman Bageshwar dham chief Dhirendra Shastri stiired a controversy in Bihar after he said that India has already become a Hindu nation, it’s just that the announcement is pending.

Shastri, on day one of his spiritual discourse in Bihar, advocated a Hindu nation concept for India. In the middle of the Hanuman Katha reading, he said: “One day a saint asked me if a Hindu nation is possible since I am advocating for the same? I smiled and replied that India is already a Hindu nation and it’s just that the announcement is pending.”

Shastri’s statement has created a massive controversy with several political leaders on Sunday reacting strongly.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) termed Dhirendra Shastri’s statement as unconstitutional and said that religious preachers should not use their platform for political propoganda.

While RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav openly opposed Dhirendra Shastri, Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh Sumit Kumar Singh, who serves as Minister of Science and Technology department in the cabinet of the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet in Bihar, supported the spiritual leader.

Several top BJP leaders were also present to hear Shastri speak on the first day. Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Choubey, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Sinha and Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary were present at the programme. Giriraj Singh even took part in the aarti, while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari enthralled the crowd by singing his famous song Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala after reciting a hymn.

Patna Police has made strict security arrangements following an alert of a terrorist attack during the programme.

On Monday, over 10 lakh people gathered to listen to Shastri’s Hanuman Katha and due to the huge crowd and intense heat, the spiritual preacher had to stop reciting the Hanuman story in the middle.

In view of the problems faced by the people, Shastri informed the crowd that the sermon stands postponed.

Black magic allegations

In January this year, Shastri was in the middle of another controversy for allegedly promoting superstitious activities in his public programmes in Nagpur.

Anti-superstition crusader Shyam Manav, founder of ‘Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti’, lodged a complaint, stating that Shastri conducted ‘Shree Ram Katha’ event in Nagpur from January 5 to 13, during which he held ‘Divya Darbar’ and ‘Pret Darbar’ programmes that promoted superstition.

In his complaint, Manav demanded action under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

However, Shastri was given a clean chit by the city police.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that during an inquiry into the complaint and the examination of “evidence”, nothing was found that could attract action under the Black Magic Act.