Babri mosque demolition anniversary: Tight security in Ayodhya as VHP, Bajrang Dal plan Diwali-like events

The Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh virtually turned into a fortress with the government stationing thousands of security personnel in Ayodhya in view of several events being organised by both Hindus and Muslims to commemorate the demolition of Babri Masjid on in 1992. Local authorities said that they are keeping a tight vigil in and around Ayodhya especially in the wake of the pitch for Ram Mandir construction by right-wing groups.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have announced that they will mark the day as ‘Shaurya Divas’ (bravery day) and ‘Vijay Diwas’ (victory day). The outfits have asked people to light earthen lamps as on Diwali.

On the other hand, Muslim outfits have said that they will observe ‘Yaum E Gham’ (sorrow day) and ‘Yaum E Syah’ (black day).

Also Read: How Ram Mandir movement redefined Indian politics, established BJP as political force

Speaking about the security arrangements in the city, SP, Faizabad (city), Anil Singh said that over 2,5000 security officials have been deployed in Ayodhya to check any suspicious movement. Besides, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary CRPF have also been stationed in the city including near the land where Babri Masjid once stood.

Police officials are regularly checking vehicles, hotels and dharmshala. Anil Singh said that permission has been only granted for programmes that are held by both the communities every year.

“We have heavy security deployment in the twin towns of Faizabad-Ayodhya. The civil police along with CRPF and RAF have been deployed on roads and sensitive localities,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Left parties are observing Save Constitution Day in different parties of the country to mark the day. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people in the state are observing the day ‘Sanhati Dibas’ (day of unity).

On December 6, 1992, around 2 lakh kar sevaks had gathered in Ayodhya and demolished the three domes of Babri Masjid. The movement was led by VHP and a few BJP leader, triggering riots across the country that left over 2,000 dead.