Babri mosque demolition anniversary: Tight security in Ayodhya as VHP, Bajrang Dal plan Diwali-like events

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 1:04 PM

The Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh virtually turned into a fortress with the government stationing thousands of security personnel in Ayodhya in view of several events being organised by both Hindus and Muslims to commemorate the demolition of Babri Masjid on in 1992.

Babri mosque demolition anniversaryBabri mosque demolition anniversary: Tight security in Ayodhya as VHP, Bajrang Dal plan Diwali-like events

The Ayodhya town of Uttar Pradesh virtually turned into a fortress with the government stationing thousands of security personnel in Ayodhya in view of several events being organised by both Hindus and Muslims to commemorate the demolition of Babri Masjid on in 1992. Local authorities said that they are keeping a tight vigil in and around Ayodhya especially in the wake of the pitch for Ram Mandir construction by right-wing groups.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have announced that they will mark the day as ‘Shaurya Divas’ (bravery day) and ‘Vijay Diwas’ (victory day). The outfits have asked people to light earthen lamps as on Diwali.

On the other hand, Muslim outfits have said that they will observe ‘Yaum E Gham’ (sorrow day) and ‘Yaum E Syah’ (black day).

Also Read: How Ram Mandir movement redefined Indian politics, established BJP as political force

Speaking about the security arrangements in the city, SP, Faizabad (city), Anil Singh said that over 2,5000 security officials have been deployed in Ayodhya to check any suspicious movement. Besides, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary CRPF have also been stationed in the city including near the land where Babri Masjid once stood.

Police officials are regularly checking vehicles, hotels and dharmshala. Anil Singh said that permission has been only granted for programmes that are held by both the communities every year.

“We have heavy security deployment in the twin towns of Faizabad-Ayodhya. The civil police along with CRPF and RAF have been deployed on roads and sensitive localities,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, Left parties are observing Save Constitution Day in different parties of the country to mark the day. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that people in the state are observing the day ‘Sanhati Dibas’ (day of unity).

On December 6, 1992, around 2 lakh kar sevaks had gathered in Ayodhya and demolished the three domes of Babri Masjid. The movement was led by VHP and a few BJP leader, triggering riots across the country that left over 2,000 dead.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Babri mosque demolition anniversary: Tight security in Ayodhya as VHP, Bajrang Dal plan Diwali-like events
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition