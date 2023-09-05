At Rs 6,000 crore, BJP has highest assets among top 8 parties: ADR report

The total assets declared by the eight national parties increased to Rs 8,829.158 crore during the financial year 2021-22, of which the highest assets were declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Rs 6,046.81 crore during FY 2021-22, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR, an electoral reform advocacy group, analysed the assets and liabilities declared by the eight national parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and National People’s Party (NPP) for FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The report states that the total assets declared by the eight national parties during FY 2020-21 amounted to Rs 7,297.61 crore which increased to Rs 8,829.15 crore during FY 2021-22.

Furthermore, during 2020-21, the declared assets of BJP totalled Rs 4,990.19 crore which increased by 21.17 per cent to Rs 6,046.81 crore during FY 2021-22.

On the other hand, the declared assets of Congress totalled Rs 691.11 crore in FY 2020-21, which increased by 16.58 per cent to Rs 805.68 crore during 2021-22.

The report also pointed out that the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is the only national party to show a decrease in its annual declared assets.

“The total assets of BSP between FY 2020-21 and 2021-22 decreased by 5.74 per cent from Rs 732.79 crore to Rs 690.71 crore,” the report said.

The report highlighted that the Trinamool Congress witnessed massive growth in its assets during 2021-22.

“The total assets of Trinamool Congress (TMC) increased from Rs 182.01 crore during FY 2020-21 to Rs 458.10 crore, an increase of 151.70 per cent,” the report said.

The ADR report also stated that that the assets of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also grew in FY 2021-22 to Rs 74.54 crore as compared to Rs 30.93 crore. Whereas the assets of the CPI rose from Rs 14.05 crore in FY 2020-21 to Rs 15.72 crore in FY 2021-22.

“The assets of the CPI-M assets increased from Rs 654.79 crore in FY 2020-21 to Rs 735.77 crore in FY 2021-22,” the report highlighted.

The report also analysed the liabilities of the eight national parties and said that the total liabilities for FY 2020-21 declared by the parties were Rs 103.55 crore, with Congress declaring the highest liabilities of Rs 71.58 crore followed by CPI(M) with Rs 16.109 crore.

It also said that for FY 2021-22, the highest liabilities of Rs 41.95 crore are declared by Congress followed by Rs 12.21 crore in the case of CPI(M) and Rs 5.17 crore in the case of BJP.