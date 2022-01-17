Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Expelled from BJP, Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat likely to join Congress today

Dismissed from Uttarakhand cabinet and expelled from the BJP, former state minister Harak Singh Rawat is expected to join the Congress today. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the crucial BJP meet in New Delhi along with top BJP leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting. Suspended for ‘indiscipline’, Rawat is said to have been seeking a ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain from the Lansdowne constituency and a change of seat for himself.
Meanwhile, the BJP-PLC alliance in Punjab is expected to announce its first list of candidates for the assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 14. The ruling Congress has announced the names of 86 candidates while the Aam Aadmi Party has announced 109 candidates so far for the elections to the 117-member assembly.
The SP-RLD alliance is also expected to announce another list of candidates today for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The alliance has already announces names of 36 candidates, which include 26 from Rashtriya Lok Dal and 10 from Samajwadi Party.