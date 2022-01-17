Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Expelled from BJP, Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat likely to join Congress today

Live

Dismissed from Uttarakhand cabinet and expelled from the BJP, former state minister Harak Singh Rawat is expected to join the Congress today. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will attend the crucial BJP meet in New Delhi along with top BJP leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting. Suspended for ‘indiscipline’, Rawat is said to have been seeking a ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain from the Lansdowne constituency and a change of seat for himself.

Meanwhile, the BJP-PLC alliance in Punjab is expected to announce its first list of candidates for the assembly polls scheduled to be held on February 14. The ruling Congress has announced the names of 86 candidates while the Aam Aadmi Party has announced 109 candidates so far for the elections to the 117-member assembly.

Live Updates 9:39 (IST) 17 Jan 2022 UP Elections 2022: Snubbed by BJP, JD(U) decides to go it alone After failing to strike an alliance with the BJP , the Janata Dal United is set to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections alone. The party leaders are set to meet in Lucknow on Tuesday to decide on its candidates. Read More