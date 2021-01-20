Assam Election 2021: Congress announces grand alliance with 5 parties to defeat BJP

Congress has allied with CPM, CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha and AIUDF to defeat BJP in Assam.

Assam Assembly election 2021: The Congress on Tuesday joined hands with five other political parties to ‘oust’ the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government from Assam. The alliance was announced in the presence of Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam in-charge Jitender Singh Alwar and AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Announcing the alliance, Assam Congress President Ripun Bora said that five political parties — CPM, CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha and AIUDF — had united with the Congress to “oust the BJP and save Assam”. Bora said that his party’s doors were open for all anti-BJP parties and invited the regional parties to join hands with the Congress to dethrone the ruling saffron party government from Assam.

Today will be remembered as historic day in Assam politics forever where five political parties, CPM,CPI,CPI(ML), ANCHALIK GANA MORCHA & AIUDF have united with Congress to oust BJP & save Assam. Declared in a PC with @bhupeshbaghel, @JitendraSAlwar, @MukulWasnik & others pic.twitter.com/CUUiMV3sis — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) January 19, 2021

Jitender Singh said that the BJP had put up Assam for sale and the chief minister of the state was nothing more than a puppet. Many believe that in Assam, the all powerful person is Himanta Biswa Sarma, state finance minister and former Congressman. In 2015, he left the Congress to join the BJP. Sarma is a mass leader and is very close to the central leadership of the BJP.

Jitendra Singh urged other regional parties to join the alliance to save the state from the BJP. The Indian Express reports that two important regional parties — Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal — are also in talks for an alliance ahead of the assembly election.

As per the report, the AJP has the backing of influential student bodies like All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP).

In 2016, the BJP swept the state by winning 86 of 126 seats with close to 42 per cent votes. It ended the 15-year rule of Congress under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi. In this election, the Congress got 26 seats, 52 less than what it had got in 2011. The AIUDF had got 13 seats with 13 per cent vote share.

The assembly election in Assam is expected to be held in March-April this year.