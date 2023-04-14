Delhi liquor ‘scam’: CBI summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case, The Indian Express reported citing Delhi government sources. He has been asked to appear before the agency on Sunday, April 16 for questioning over alleged irregularities in the city government’s now-scrapped alcohol policy.



The CBI, in its case, has alleged that AAP received kickbacks to the tune of crores in exchange for a favourable liquor policy and routed this money into its election campaign in Goa in 2022.

Former Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested and has been in custody in connection with the same case.



As per available information, Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the agency at its Delhi headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday.