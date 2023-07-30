Army jawan goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam, parents make emotional appeal

After an Indian Army soldier went missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, his parents appealed for his safe release fearing that he may have been abducted by militants.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and paramilitary forces has also launched a search operation to trace the missing soldier Javed Ahmad Wani, reported The Indian Express. Police have conducted raids across Kulgam district and adjoining areas.

Wani, who was posted in the Ladakh region, went missing from his village Asthal in Kulgam on Saturday evening. He had gone towards Chawalgam village for shopping in his Maruti Alto, but did not return home. Wani had come home on leave on the eve of Eid last month. He was going to join work on Sunday.

His car was found at Paranhall. Eyewitnesses claim that there were blood marks in the car, but, however, officials did not confirm it, reported PTI.

Appealing to release his son alive, father of the soldier Mohammad Ayoub Wani said, “I appeal to all the brothers to let him go alive. If he has troubled anyone, I apologise for that. If they want I will get him to quit his job as well.” He said that Wani was the sole breadwinner of the family.

“He told his brother to drop him at the airport tomorrow (Sunday). Sometime later, we got a call that his car was found abandoned with its doors ajar,” the father said.

Meanwhile, Wani’s mother, in a video message, appealed to “one and all to allow” her son to return home. “He is innocent and young. If he has done anything wrong, I seek forgiveness,” she said.