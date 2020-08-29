  • MORE MARKET STATS

Army called in to help flood-hit MP’s Hoshangabad district; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to carry out aerial survey

By: |
Published: August 29, 2020 4:24 PM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will carry out an aerial survey of the flooded areas and the places along the Narmada river in Sehore and Hoshangabad districts that were hit by hailstorm.

The Army has also been pressed into service to help the district administration.

The Army has been called in to rescue people from flooded areas of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Prdesh on Saturday following heavy rains, an official said. Torrential rains lashed parts of Hoshangabad district, inundating several of its areas and causing the Narmada river to flow above danger mark there, the official said.

“While two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are already posted in the district, two more will
be deployed soon,” Hoshangabad divisional commissioner Rajnish Shrivastava said. “Moreover, the Army has also been pressed into service to help the district administration. It will be reaching the region soon,” he said.

Related News

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will carry out an aerial survey of the flooded areas and the places
along the Narmada river in Sehore and Hoshangabad districts that were hit by hailstorm, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Army called in to help flood-hit MP’s Hoshangabad district CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to carry out aerial survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Padma awards nominations open till September 15: MHA
2Anti-Terrorism squad takes over probe into Kerala parlour shootout involving Ravi Pujari
3Japan PM resigns: Pained to hear about my dear friend Shinzo Abe’s ill health, says PM Modi