Another BJP leader hacked to death in West Bengal, state unit chief Dilip Ghosh accuses TMC

Deceased BJP leader Saktipada Sardar (Image: twitter.com/ BJP4Bengal)

In another event of violence in West Bengal, a Diamond Harbour BJP leader, secretary of state BJP’s Mandal Committee was hacked to death in Mandir Bazar of South 24 Parganas on Friday night. The West Bengal BJP has accused the ruling party for the incident, and tweeted, “This is a continuation of panchayat poll violence as the process for panchayat board has just begun.”

Saktipada Sardar, aged 45, was returning home from work when the incident happened. The leader was attacked with a sharp weapon and sustained severe head injuries, which left him bleeding. Sarder was admitted to a local hospital first, but then as his condition deteriorated he was being transported to Kolkata. However, he died on road, said a local BJP Health Cell lactivist.

The West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told FinancialExpress.com that they are being attacked in the state because it is the main opposition party. “This is another result of the environment of political violence that is prevailing in West Bengal, even a TMC student leader died the day before yesterday because of infighting within the party and only TMC workers got arrested. Intolerance is rising, we are getting attacked everywhere in the state as we are the main opposition party here, and our party workers are getting murdered,” he said.

Asked how many such incidents have been reported since a BJP worker was found hanging in Bankura last month, Ghosh said, “One similar incident happened in the Murshidabad district of Bengal, about two weeks back, where a person named Ramraj Hazra got attacked.” He further noted that people from the backward classes are getting attacked the most, “Ramraj Hazra was an SC, and so was Saktipada Sardar… SCs, STs and poor people are the ones who are getting attacked or murdered,” Ghosh added.

On being asked about the rivalry between BJP and Trinamool Congress in Mandir Bazar, where the incident happened, Dilip Ghosh said, “We won from Mandir Bazar in the last Panchayat elections, the blocks where BJP won are being targetted the most.”

The Mandir Bazar Police Station has begun an investigation into the case. Bengal BJP has repeatedly alleged that its party workers are getting attacked and murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress, ever since the panchayat polls. In the recent by-polls in the state, the state widespread violence with both Trinamool, the ruling party and BJP, the opposition playing victim. In a recent rally in Midnapore, PM Narendra Modi asked people to rise above intolerance and violence in politics, to which Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also launched counter attacks accusing BJP of trying to induce lawlessness in West Bengal.

A complaint has been lodged by BJP against local TMC leaders, two workers have been arrested. Meanwhile, the ruling party workers were quoted saying by ANI, “‘We have nothing to do with such attacks on BJP leaders.” However, when FinancialExpress.com approached the party, it refused to comment on the incident.