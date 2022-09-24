Ankita Bhandari case: Body recovered from Chilla canal, SIT formed for probe, says Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under Deputy Inspector General of Police P Renuka Devi to look into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Dhami also said that the body of Ankita Bhandari, 19, who was allegedly killed by Pulkit Arya, was recovered on Saturday morning.

Pulkit is the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya.

An SDRF official told ANI that search operations to find the body of Ankita were underway from 7 AM, and her body was found later.

Uttarakhand | Visuals from Chilla canal in Rishikesh where the body of #AnkitaBhandari was recovered today.



The 19-yr-old receptionist was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya who has been now arrested along with other two accused pic.twitter.com/hOSSpGn2e3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

The body was taken to the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh.

Additional SP Shekhar Suyal said that Ankita’s father and brother had identified the body, which was found at the Chilla canal’s barrage.

Also Read: Ankita Bhandari murder case: Vanantra Resort owned by BJP leader’s son Pulkit Arya demolished

In the tweet on Saturday, Dhami added that that the “illegally-built” Vanantra Resort of Arya was also demolished on late Saturday night, adding that “culprits of this heinous crime will not be spared”.

Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister on Saturday said that the Vanantra resort in Laxman Jhula area of Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh was demolished.

Uttarakhand | Ankita Bhandari murder case: Visuals from Vanatara resort in Rishikesh that was owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya who allegedly murdered Ankita Bhandari pic.twitter.com/cKHcdrfHqx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar had said Ankita was missing for the last 5-6 days, and a missing person’s report was filed under the Revenue Police area. The case was transferred to the Laxman Jhula police on Thursday and the three accused were arrested in 24 hours.

Pulkit, who has been named as the “main accused” along with two of his employees, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta, were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing the 19-year-old girl, who worked as a receptionist at the resort.

Additional SP (Kotdwar) Shekhar Suyal said, in a video statement that the accused during the interrogation had “confessed” to the crime, and said that there was an “altercation with the girl after which they pushed her into the canal”.