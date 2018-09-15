​​​
  3. Andhra Pradesh: ‘Swacch Dhara’ programme flagged off by CM Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu flagged off the 'Swachh Dhara' programme here on Friday, with an aim to provide clean drinking water across the state.

By: | Amravati | Published: September 15, 2018 9:05 AM
‘Swacch Dhara’ programme flagged off in Andhra Pradesh (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu flagged off the ‘Swachh Dhara’ programme here on Friday, with an aim to provide clean drinking water across the state. As part of the scheme, tankers providing water across the state will be cleaned periodically through a six-layered cleaning process which involves the use of ultraviolet radiation to kill bacteria.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh was also present at the event along with Naidu.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister launched ‘Yuva Nestham’ website to initiate an unemployment allowance for the state’s youth from October this year.

As per the scheme, unemployed youth aged between 25 and 35 years will get an allowance of Rs. 1000, and skill development training at no additional charge.

