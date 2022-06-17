Agnipath Protest Live News, Agneepath Scheme Protests Latest Updates: The protests over Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ continued on Friday morning for a third consecutive day with agitators setting two coaches of a passenger train on fire in Bihar. The coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station of Hajipur-Barauni railway line. On Thursday, protesters set trains on fire, attacked public and police vehicles as they demanded rollback of the new recruitment scheme for the defence forces. As the violence spiralled, the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the scheme for the year 2022, without making a reference to the turmoil.
From Bihar’s Ara to Haryana’s Palwal, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Gwalior and Indore in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of young aspirants for jobs in the armed forces took to streets, pouring their anger on public and private property. Bihar bore the brunt of the violence with trains set ablaze, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones on Thursday, the second day of the protest against the scheme which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.
A mob vandalised a train in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district this morning. The mob also damaged railway station property, before the police used force to disperse them.
Police fired teargas shells and used baton to break up protests by angry youngsters who blocked railway tracks, threw burning tyres on roads, and performed push-ups and other drills on the streets against the new recruitment policy.
In Nawada, the vehicle of BJP MLA Aruna Devi, who was on her way to a court, was attacked by the agitators, leaving five persons, including the legislator, injured.
Railway property was vandalised and protesters set fire to stationary carriages at Bhabhua and Chhapra stations and smashed window panes of coaches at many places.
“So far we have arrested 125 people in connection with the violence. Two dozen FIRs have been registered. At least 16 police personnel have been injured across the state in clashes with the protesters,” Sanjay Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), told PTI.
Protesters torched government vehicles in Palwal, forcing the authorities to impose prohibitory orders and suspend mobile internet services to stop the spread rumours through social media platforms. Altogether 20 young men were rounded up over the violence. Five government vehicles were set on fire by the protesters while stones were thrown at the residence of the Palwal deputy commissioner.
Protests also took place in Gurugram, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar and Rohtak of Haryana.
Violent demonstrations were held in Gwalior and Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Bulandshahr and Ballia districts of Uttar Pradesh. Protests were also held in Jodhpur, Sikar, Jaipur, Nagaur, Ajmer and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan but no violence was reported.