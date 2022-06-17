Agnipath Protest Live News, Agneepath Scheme Protests Latest Updates: The protests over Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ continued on Friday morning for a third consecutive day with agitators setting two coaches of a passenger train on fire in Bihar. The coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station of Hajipur-Barauni railway line. On Thursday, protesters set trains on fire, attacked public and police vehicles as they demanded rollback of the new recruitment scheme for the defence forces. As the violence spiralled, the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the scheme for the year 2022, without making a reference to the turmoil.

From Bihar’s Ara to Haryana’s Palwal, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Gwalior and Indore in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of young aspirants for jobs in the armed forces took to streets, pouring their anger on public and private property. Bihar bore the brunt of the violence with trains set ablaze, window panes of buses smashed and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones on Thursday, the second day of the protest against the scheme which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.

08:54 (IST) 17 Jun 2022 Mob vandalises passenger train in UP’s Ballia A mob vandalised a train in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district this morning. The mob also damaged railway station property, before the police used force to disperse them. 08:49 (IST) 17 Jun 2022 CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to PM Modi, urges him to reconsider Agnipath scheme https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1537633651353358336