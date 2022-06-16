‘Agents of East India Company’: Sandeep Tanwar quits AAP, drops letter bomb on Twitter

The AAP suffered a major setback ahead of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-poll in Delhi as Sandeep Tanwar quit the party just few weeks after joining it. Tanwar, along with five other Congress leaders, had joined AAP on May 28.

Taking to Twitter, Tanwar, who had contested the Assembly polls in 2015 and 2020 from Delhi Cantonment seat on the Congress ticket, said that it was better for him to quit than to compromise on his self-respect.

Addressing to AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Cantonment MLA charged that within 10 days of joining the party, he came to know about its “anti-national ideology”.

“Opposite to what it promises, your party deceives the youth and even tried to ruin my political career with its dirty politics by keeping me in the dark. Some leaders of your party are running it as agents of East India Company,” he wrote.