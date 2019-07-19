After NCERT syllabus, Yogi Adityanath government announces NCC, Scouts training for madrassa students

Minority Welfare Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh said that government wants to bring madrasas to the mainstream and Muslim students to face competitive exams. (Photo: Indian Express)

In a bid to modernise madrassas in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided that NCC and Scout training will be given to the students to bring them on a par with students of other educational institutions. This comes after the state government decided to introduce NCERT syllabus in the madrassas and hold exams similar to the UP board’s examinations.

Minority Welfare Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh said that government wants to bring madrasas to the mainstream and Muslim students to face competitive exams. He said that NCC and Scout training will make the kids physically strong and take up new assignments.

“This NCC and Scout are important for the children. By introducing this, the students will learn more and get opportunity to explore themselves. NCC, Scout training will ensure physical fitness. Also, children will learn about the nation and patriotism. The government wants madrasas students to compete with other school kids and join Air Force and military. They should also be given chance like other students,” he said, adding that the government is aiming to modernise madrassas in every sense.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahli, a member of AIMPLB, welcomed the Adityanath government’s decision to modernise the madrasas. He said that this will help the Muslim kids to learn about the nation and contribute to nation-building.

“NCC and Scout training for students is a welcome step. This will make kids physically strong and they will be able to contribute to the nation-building in the future. This will benefit us all. The modernisation of madrasas is a good step,” he said.

Earlier in January, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the closure of madrasas is not a solution, instead, timely improvements should be considered. He had said that students should be given quality education besides imparting traditional education.

There are more than 16,000 madrasas operating in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this month, there were reports that the government was considering introducing a new dress code for madrasa students. Last year, the government had decided to introduce NCERT books in madrasas, besides making mathematics and science compulsory at intermediate level in all the Islamic schools.