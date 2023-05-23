Aditya Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police record statement of three people

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his bathroom on Monday in Andheri, was not feeling well, and his death was allegedly due to falling in the bathroom, said Mumbai Police, as reported by ANI. The actor’s post-mortem is being conducted today, following which his body will be handed over to the family for the last rites.

Aditya’s mother was present in the hospital today morning.

The 32-year-old actor was found dead on Monday at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai after allegedly slipping and falling in the bathroom. Police said that he had two injuries, a cut above the ear and a head injury, which may have been caused due to falling.

Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police have recorded statements of three people – domestic help, doctor and a watchman – in connection with the death.

The help told police that Rajput was unwell for a few days and was having cough, cold and was also vomiting.

According to the maid’s statement, Rajput woke up at 11 AM on Monday and had paratha for breakfast. He was vomiting post that and asked the help to make khichdi for him.

On Sunday, Aditya also allegedly went out for a party, but whether or not he consumed anything there, will be known only after the post-mortem.

“Between 2:00-2:30 pm, Rajput went to the bathroom. His domestic help heard a loud fall and ran to see him. Aditya had fallen on the ground and had also sustained minor injuries,” the police said.

According to the watchman’s statement, he was called by the house help. He saw some tiles were broken in the bathroom. He went upstairs, picked up fainted Rajput, laid him on the bed, and then brought a doctor from a nearby hospital.

“Upon the suggestion of doctors, he was shifted to a hospital. Rajput’s female friend and police were informed. Initially, he was taken to a private hospital, and then later was taken to the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari, where he was declared brought dead,” the police said, reported ANI.