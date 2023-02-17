Adani row: Let the probe happen if Modi government has nothing to hide, says Congress

Congress party has once again attacked the Modi government over the Adani row and asked why the central government “shies away from JPC?”. Hindenburg Research, in January 2023, published the findings of a two-year investigation alleging that Adani had engaged in market manipulation and accounting malpractices.



“Why does the Government of the present-day shy away from the JPC? Let the probe happen if you have nothing to hide. BJP hasn’t refuted any allegations put by the Hindenburg research papers,” said Congress party leader Sachin Pilot, reported news agency ANI.

Sadly Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the Adani issue was unsatisfactory, said the Congress leader and added that PM “failed to answer one single question about the group, its activities, its allegations, huge loss of public money, the share market crash, and the huge evaluation of the group itself.”

He also raised the issue of questions being expunged from the record of the Parliament.

“There have been discussions on the crucial Adani issue. When Congress President Kharge or Rahul Gandhi asks questions these questions are expunged from the record. Even if the BJP party is in majority, they don’t have the right to remove questions.” Pilot said.

Opposition parties are constantly targeting the Modi government over the Adani matter, questioning the Prime Minister’s silence in wake of the allegations.

Meanwhile, on Friday, in a separate but related development, Supreme Court while hearing on Adani-Hindenburg row said that they’ll not accept the sealed cover suggestion by the Centre because they (SC) want to maintain full transparency.

Last week, the apex court asked for suggestions on the formation of a panel of experts (including a judge) to examine the fallout of the fraud allegations against the Adani Group.