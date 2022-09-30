Acted like a ‘feudal lord’, left meetings midway for jogging: Himanta Biswa Sarma recalls experience with Rahul Gandhi

In an explosive interview with news agency ANI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him “arrogant” and said that he acted like a “feudal lord”. Sarma broke his two-decade-long association with Congress in 2015 when he joined BJP. Sarma alleged that Gandhi wanted to wield power without any responsibility and opined that he was “not fit for politics.”

Saying that he lacks seriousness as a politician, Sarma said that Gandhi is stuck in a profession that he shouldn’t be doing in the first place. “The first thing is he is not fit for politics. Probably, the work he should not do, he is doing,” Sarma told ANI.

Sarma recalled the times when Gandhi left the meeting midway, either to go out for jogging or to another room, and come back after half an hour.

Pointing to Congress’ dismal performance under Gandhi’s leadership in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sarma said that Gandhi doesn’t want to lead the party, but he is still calling the shots. He said that Gandhi wants to enjoy power without any accountability.

Calling Gandhi’s style of leadership “dangerous”, Sarma said that the former Congress president still wants to call the shots within the party even when he is no longer at the helm of affairs. “In a democracy, when somebody wants to enjoy power without parliamentary accountability, without party accountability, without the accountability of the people, that is the most dangerous thing,” he was quoted as saying to ANI.

Sarma said that the Congress ecosystem revolves around the Gandhi family, and not the country. “The day you join Congress…the Congress has an inside culture that your life starts and ends with Gandhi(s). Like you get attached to any guru, you just surrender everything to that guru. There is an atmosphere. I don’t know who started this, who will end but this ecosystem is very strong in Congress,” Sarma told ANI.