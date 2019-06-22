Absconding rape accused BSP MP Atul Rai surrenders in Varanasi court, remanded to 14 days judicial custody

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ghosi Atul Rai, an accused in a rape and kidnapping case, on Saturday surrendered in a Varanasi court, news agency ANI reported. Rai was absconding for over a month since he was made an accused in a rape case. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. When the schedule of the first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha was announced, there was suspense whether Rai will turn up to take oath in the Lok Sabha. However, he didn't turn up for the oath, probably fearing a possible arrest by the police in the case. Rai had gone missing after he was made an accused in a rape case. He has not surrendered and even his anticipatory bail pleas were rejected by courts. As per the parliamentary rules, a newly elected MP must take oath within 60 sittings of the Lok Sabha otherwise he may lose his membership. "If a member fails to take oath within 60 sittings of the House, then he will lose the membership. Any member misses the parliament session for 60 days, then there is a motion brought before the House after which he loses his membership," former Additional Secretary of Lok Sabha Devinder Singh said. Rai was to take oath along with the other newly elected Lok Sabha MPs, but he skipped oath-taking in Parliament on Monday as well as on Tuesday. Since he has not taken the oath, he is not eligible to participate in the debate and in the voting process. Rai won the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat, beating BJP's Hari Narayan by 1.22 lakh votes in the just-concluded general elections. He went missing after a woman from Ballia accused him of rape and filed a case. However, Rai was active on Facebook till May 27. In his last video post after win in the Lok Sabha elections from Ghosi, he thanked people for voting in his favour and said that ha has been acquitted by the people's court.