AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha over ‘breach of privilege’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha was suspended on Friday from the Rajya Sabha for “breach of privilege” after complaints from four MPs alleging he named them for a committee without their consent.

The Select Committee was proposed by Chadha in the Upper House. After the deputy chairman read out the names to be included in the proposed committee, Home Minister Amit Shah said members had complained their names were included without their signatures in the proposal moved by the AAP leader.

Also Read: Raghav Chadha faces heat over ‘forged signatures’ claims by 5 Rajya Sabha members, AAP MP responds

The Upper House passed a resolution moved by Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, to suspend Raghav Chadha till the privileges committee submits its findings on the cases of breach of privileges. Goyal slammed the “unethical conduct” of the AAP leader, and called it an “outrageous disregard of the rules”.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin on Wednesday said Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai, and Narhari Amin, who alleged a breach of privilege by Raghav Chadha for, among other things, including their names without their consent in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by moving a motion on August 7.

“All the six members are disturbed and hurt and looking to the chair for justice,” Piyush Goyal said, claiming that the government has made a watertight case.

Also Read: ‘Does AAP need power to support separatists?’ YSRCP counters Raghav Chadha’s ‘compulsion’ charge in Rajya Sabha

Raghav Chadha had proposed the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the ‘Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ and had included the names of the four MPs.

On Thursday, Chadha trashed the charges and said the ruling party had targeted him because it could not accept that a 34-year-old MP took on its tallest leaders. He challenged BJP leaders to show any piece of paper where he has forged anyone’s signature.

Also Read: Bill seeking to replace Delhi ordinance unconstitutional: AAP’s Raghav Chadha to RS chairman

Waving a red book listing Rajya Sabha rules, Chadha had said there is no need for anyone’s signature or written consent to propose their name for a select committee.

The period of suspension of Sanjay Singh, another AAP MP, was also extended till the privilege committee decides on complaints against him.