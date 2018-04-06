AAP levels charges of corruption against LG Anil Baijal

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday tabled the outcome report on LG’s office and accused him of delaying and stalling key projects of the government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused Lt. Governor (LG) Anil Baijal of impropriety in transfer of officers and not taking action against corrupt officers. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj during a discussion on the outcome report relating to LG’s office tabled in the Delhi Assembly said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested the LG thrice to remove the “corrupt food commissioner” but he did not.

“We never faced corruption allegations for transfer and posting of officers during the one year period when Services Department was with us. But today, the rate is fixed at LG’s office for desired postings. “That is why he is keeping Services (Department) with himself,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday tabled the outcome report on LG’s office and accused him of delaying and stalling key projects of the government. Baijal, however, labelled the report as “misleading”.

“The so-called ‘Outcome Report’ on LG Office being circulated in the media is misleading,” he said in a statement. He further said that 97 per cent files were approved as received by his office. “The few files returned to seek clarification were those which were incomplete or in contravention of rules. Delays at the level of the elected government is being wrongly attributed to the LG Office.

“Decision-making would be much faster if the elected government follows rules and does due diligence,” the statement read. It also stated that the LG’s office had received more than 10,000 files during the tenure of the current elected government.

The AAP later denied this and said the LG had “chosen not to mention that a majority of the files received in his office belong to transferred subjects like Police, DDA and Services”. “In fact, 50 per cent of all files received in the office of the Hon’ble LG are parole files. Therefore, by giving a 3 per cent number, the office of the Hon’ble LG is trying to mask the reality of the files delayed by his office,” the party said in a statement.