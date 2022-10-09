scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address 2 rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today 

AAP) leaders will address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district and at Kadodara in Surat district.

Written by PTI
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address 2 rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today 
On Saturday, AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann had addressed a public meeting in Dahod town

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will jointly address two rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, the second day of their visit to the BJP-ruled state where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district and at Kadodara in Surat district.

On Saturday, AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann had addressed a public meeting in Dahod town and participated in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Vadodara.

Also Read
Supreme Court, karnataka, karnataka government, bengaluru lakes, bengaluru

Also Read: Inside track by Coomi Kapoor

.BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Kejriwal-led party, after a viral video clip showed AAP’s Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities.

Several banners had also surfaced in prominent cities of Gujarat, calling Kejriwal “anti-Hindu”.The AAP is trying to position itself as the main opposition to the BJP, which has governed Gujarat for 27 years

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.