AAP faces Opposition’s ire over 10 pc possible electricity rate hike in Delhi

Electricity prices may get dearer by almost 10 per cent in the national capital following the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (DERC) approval to a proposal by Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES).

The development has come in from intense scrutiny by the Opposition parties who have accused the AAP-ruled state government of “colluding” with the power companies in Delhi.

“The electricity rates have increased due to the connivance of power companies with the Delhi Government, and this is an attack on the people of Delhi,” BJP leader Harish Khurana said on Monday.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari refused to accept the government’s argument that the increase in power tariff in the national capital is part of a regular process.

“They (government) had promised to provide electricity at affordable rates to the common man, but seem to have now given up. The government claims this is a regular process, but I don’t accept it,” he said.

Earlier this year, the AAP-government had extended the power subsidy scheme till April 2024. Under this scheme, the government will provide 200 units of free electricity monthly.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced last year that the scheme was applicable to only those users who will apply for the subsidy

The Delhi government had introduced the free electricity scheme in 2019.