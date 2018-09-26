Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court LIVE updates: Judgement on pleas challenging Constitutional validity of Centre’s flagship scheme likely today

Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court today live updates: The matter was heard by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court today live updates: Supreme Court is likely to deliver verdict on a raft of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Central government’s flagship Aadhaar scheme. The likely judgement is considered one of its crucial verdicts since its inception. The matter was heard by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The hearing went for 38 days, spanning four-and-half months. The apex court was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal had informed that the hearing had become the “second longest” one after the historic Kesavananda Bharati case of 1973, if days of hearing are taken into consideration.

There are 31 pleas filed in the matter. One of those was filed by former High Court judge K S Puttaswamy. The top court had reserved its verdict on May 10. The constitution bench Justices Ashok Bhushan, A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Chief Justice Dipak Misra himself. Apart from the central government, Unique Identificaiton Authority of India (UIDAI), the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the Resere Bank of India (RBI) had favoured the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) Act, 2016 in the Supreme Court.