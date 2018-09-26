Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court LIVE updates: Judgement on pleas challenging Constitutional validity of Centre’s flagship scheme likely today

Aadhaar verdict in Supreme Court today live updates: Supreme Court is likely to deliver verdict on a raft of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Central government’s flagship Aadhaar scheme. The likely judgement is considered one of its crucial verdicts since its inception. The matter was heard by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The hearing went for 38 days, spanning four-and-half months. The apex court was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal had informed that the hearing had become the “second longest” one after the historic Kesavananda Bharati case of 1973, if days of hearing are taken into consideration.
There are 31 pleas filed in the matter. One of those was filed by former High Court judge K S Puttaswamy. The top court had reserved its verdict on May 10. The constitution bench Justices Ashok Bhushan, A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Chief Justice Dipak Misra himself. Apart from the central government, Unique Identificaiton Authority of India (UIDAI), the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the Resere Bank of India (RBI) had favoured the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) Act, 2016 in the Supreme Court.
Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits And Services) Act, 2016 was backed firmly the central government, the Unique Identificaiton Authority of India (UIDAI), the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat and the RBI. The Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Jayant Bhushan and lawyer Zoheb Hossain had represented the aforementioned parties
The principal argument against the Aadhaar scheme in the top court was that it violated the nine-judge bench verdict that had observed that 'Right to Privacy' is a fundamental right under the Constitution. The legal counsel for one of the petitioners had called Aadhaar as "an electronic leash" and said that the Centre could completely destroy an individual by "switching off" the 12-digit unique identifier number.
Around 31 pleas were filed in the matter. Senior advocates like Shyam Divan, Gopal Subramaniam, Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, Arvind Datar, K V Vishwanath, Anand Grover, Sajan Poovayya had argued against the Aadhaar Scheme on various grounds. Key petitioners are former High Court judge K S Puttaswamy, Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, feminist researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, social activists Aruna Roy, Nikhil De, Nachiket Udupa and CPI leader Binoy Visman.