19 district setups to promote AYUSH in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Observing the National Ayurveda Day, West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday said that 19 district administration setups have been formed during her tenure for the promotion of AYUSH. “My best wishes to all Ayurveda practitioners on the occasion of #NationalAyurvedaDay. In #Bangla, in the last seven years, 19 district administrative set-ups have been established for supervision and promotion of AYUSH activities,” Banerjee tweeted.

Union Minister Shripad Naik had recently applauded the state government for developing the infrastructure and promoting health care and education under the National Ayush Mission(NAM) scheme. “Under NAM, the state has been provided Rs 71.64 crore since 2014-15. The West Bengal government has done a very good job in improving the infrastructure and developing other aspects of AYUSH education and health care by utilising funds provided under NAM,” he said.