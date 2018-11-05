19 district setups to promote AYUSH in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 6:20 PM

Observing the National Ayurveda Day, West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday said that 19 district administration setups have been formed during her tenure for the promotion of AYUSH.

Mamata Banerjee, AYUSH in West Bengal, National Ayurveda Day, NAM scheme“My best wishes to all Ayurveda practitioners on the occasion of #NationalAyurvedaDay. In #Bangla, in the last seven years, 19 district administrative set-ups have been established for supervision and promotion of AYUSH activities,” Banerjee tweeted.

Observing the National Ayurveda Day, West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday said that 19 district administration setups have been formed during her tenure for the promotion of AYUSH. “My best wishes to all Ayurveda practitioners on the occasion of #NationalAyurvedaDay. In #Bangla, in the last seven years, 19 district administrative set-ups have been established for supervision and promotion of AYUSH activities,” Banerjee tweeted.

Union Minister Shripad Naik had recently applauded the state government for developing the infrastructure and promoting health care and education under the National Ayush Mission(NAM) scheme. “Under NAM, the state has been provided Rs 71.64 crore since 2014-15. The West Bengal government has done a very good job in improving the infrastructure and developing other aspects of AYUSH education and health care by utilising funds provided under NAM,” he said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 19 district setups to promote AYUSH in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition