18 disqualified Tamil Nadu MLAs will not appeal, face bypolls: TTV Dhinakaran

By: | Updated: October 31, 2018 5:27 PM

The 18 disqualified AIADMK legislators will not appeal against the Madras High Court's order upholding Tamil Nadu Speaker P. Dhanapal's order disqualifying them, said their camp leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

disqualified AIADMK legislators, TTV Dhinakaran, Madras High Court, P Dhanapal, K Palaniswami Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday Dhinakaran said they would face the bypolls whenever they are held for the 20 vacant seats. (IE)

The 18 disqualified AIADMK legislators will not appeal against the Madras High Court’s order upholding Tamil Nadu Speaker P. Dhanapal’s order disqualifying them, said their camp leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday Dhinakaran said they would face the bypolls whenever they are held for the 20 vacant seats.

On October 25, Justice M. Sathyanarayanan, the third judge named by the Supreme Court after a split verdict delivered by a two-judge bench earlier, upheld Dhanapal’s 2017 order, saying it was done under the provisions of the anti-defection law and vacated the stay on holding bye-elections to these constituencies.

The 18 disqualified legislators are supporters of the sidelined AIADMK leader Dhinakaran, who was now an independent legislator. In 2017, the 18 MLAs had met the then Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao and given a representation requesting him to change Chief Minister K. Palaniswami as they had lost confidence in him.

Following which, Dhanapal on the representation from the Chief Government Whip S. Rajendiran disqualified the 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law. The Madras High Court in an interim order had restrained the Election Commission from holding bypolls in the 18 seats. Two more seats fell vacant as the incumbents died.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 18 disqualified Tamil Nadu MLAs will not appeal, face bypolls: TTV Dhinakaran
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition