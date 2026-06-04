Universities in the UK could lose the right to recruit international students if they fail to meet tougher standards aimed at preventing visa abuse, the government has announced. The Home Office said it is introducing stricter rules for higher education institutions as part of efforts to stop people using student visas as a route to claim asylum or work illegally in the country.

🚨 Universities will face a ban on recruiting international students if they fail to enforce new rules to tackle visa abuse:



Visa refusal rates must be below 5%

Course enrolment rates must be at least 95%

Course completion rates must be at least 90% — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) June 4, 2026

According to a recent post by the UK Home Office on its official X handle, “Universities will face a ban on recruiting international students if they fail to enforce new rules to tackle visa abuse.”

Tougher benchmarks for universities

Under the new measures, universities sponsoring international students will have to meet higher performance thresholds. Institutions will need to keep visa refusal rates below 5 per cent. They must also ensure that at least 95 per cent of students enrolled on courses actually begin their studies, while at least 90 per cent must complete their courses.

These requirements are stricter than the current rules. Previously, universities were required to achieve a 90 per cent enrolment rate and an 85 per cent course completion rate. The government says the changes are designed to identify institutions that are not properly monitoring students and to prevent abuse of the student visa system.

Traffic light system from 2027

A new traffic light rating system for universities will be introduced from summer 2027. Universities that receive a red rating will face limits on the number of international students they can recruit. They will also be required to pay for and implement a 12-month action plan to address weaknesses in their processes. If institutions fail to improve after that period, the Home Office said they could lose their sponsorship licence altogether, preventing them from recruiting overseas students.

Government targets misuse of student visas

The reforms come as the government continues efforts to reduce asylum claims made by people who originally entered the UK on student visas. Home Office data released last month showed that 10,835 people who arrived on study visas went on to claim asylum in the year ending March 2026.

While that figure represents only a small fraction of overall student visa holders, officials argue that tighter controls are needed to prevent misuse of the system. The latest official figures show that 409,954 sponsored study visas were granted in the year to March 2026. The number remains below the peak of 498,626 study visas granted in the year ending June 2023. The decline follows earlier restrictions that prevented most international students from bringing family members with them to the UK.

Student asylum claims fall

The government says the number of asylum claims from students has already started to decline. Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp told The Independent “the UK will always welcome genuine international students, and our universities are rightly admired around the world”, but added that “our visa system must not be used as a backdoor to asylum and illegal working”.

He also pointed to recent progress, saying, “Student asylum claims are down 30 per cent in the last year. I thank the sector for their co-operation in achieving this, but we must go further.” Warning those attempting to exploit the system, he added, “Those seeking to game the system should know we are watching – and won’t hesitate to act.”

Pakistanis among the largest group of asylum claimants

The Home Office data shows that Pakistani nationals were the largest nationality group claiming asylum in the UK during the year ending March 2026. Officials said most of them had entered the country legally, including through visa routes such as study visas.

Eritreans were the second-largest group, with most arriving through irregular routes. They were followed by nationals from Iran and Afghanistan, many of whom also entered the UK through unauthorised channels, including small boat crossings.