The May 2026 US Visa Bulletin has brought very little comfort for Indian applicants waiting for green cards. Most categories remain stuck, and for many, the wait is just getting longer. Along with that, a new warning around the EB-5 investor visa has raised concern among Indian investors.

The update, released by the US Department of State, once again shows how demand for visas is higher than what is available. It also points to growing pressure in key categories, especially for India.

The EB-5 category gets a clear warning for India

The biggest concern in this bulletin is the EB-5 investor visa category. The State Department has specifically flagged India in the EB-5 Unreserved category. It warned that “sufficient demand and increased use by India in the EB-5 unreserved visa categories may necessitate retrogression of the final action date or render the category unavailable to maintain number usage within the FY 2026 annual limit.”

In simple terms, experts believe, this means the US may either push back the cutoff dates or temporarily stop issuing visas in this category if demand stays high. This is the first time in FY 2026 that such a direct warning has been issued for India in EB-5 Unreserved.

What this EB-5 warning really means for Indian investors

Rajiv S Khanna, a prominent US Immigration attorney at Immigration.com told financialexpress.com that the situation is already showing signs of rising pressure. “The State Department’s warning in Section E of the May 2026 Visa Bulletin is specific and deliberate. It says that “sufficient demand and increased number use by India in the EB-5 unreserved visa categories” may force the government to either retrogress the Final Action Date or make the category entirely unavailable for the remainder of FY 2026.

This is not a general caution applicable to all countries. It singles out India, and it is the first time this fiscal year that such a warning has appeared for the EB-5 unreserved category,” Khanna told me financialexpress.com in an email conversation.

To put it in context, the EB-5 Unreserved category had already hit its annual limit in the previous fiscal year and even became unavailable at one point. That means a similar situation is not new, and it could happen again.

According to Khanna, “For Indian investors who have already filed I-526E petitions with priority dates at or near the current Final Action Date of May 1, 2022, the concern is straightforward. If the State Department retrogresses the date, say to January 2022 or earlier, those investors would no longer be eligible for final visa issuance or adjustment of status until the dates advance again, which may not happen until FY 2027 begins in October 2026. If the category is made “Unavailable,” the freeze is total; no Indian national can receive an unreserved EB-5 visa until the new fiscal year.”

For those still planning to invest, the situation is even more sensitive. A new filing today would likely mean a much later priority date, and any backward movement could push approvals further into the future. Experts also note that Indian demand is already very high across employment-based categories like EB-2 and EB-3, which already have long backlogs stretching over many years.

“The unreserved category for India is subject to the 7% per-country cap under INA Section 202, and Indian demand is enormous. There is a very real possibility that unreserved EB-5 for India will begin to look like EB-2 and EB-3 India, categories where backlogs stretch over a decade,” he added.

What retrogression means in simple terms

Retrogression happens when more people apply for visas than the number available in a month. When that happens, the US government moves the cutoff dates backwards so it can stay within annual limits. Sometimes, a date that is current one month may no longer be current the next month. In more extreme cases, a category can even become temporarily unavailable.

When a new fiscal year starts in October, new visa numbers are released, which usually helps reset the system. But that reset is not always enough if demand continues to stay high.

USCIS rule change and broader policy backdrop add more pressure

There is also another important detail that adds to the situation. For May 2026, USCIS has said it will use the stricter Final Action Dates chart instead of the more flexible Dates for Filing chart for employment-based adjustment of status cases. In simple terms, this means even people already living in the US cannot file their I-485 applications early. They will have to wait until their priority date is actually current under the Final Action Dates chart.

According to Khanna, a part of the movement seen in employment-based visa categories this year, including EB-5 Unreserved, has been linked to lower visa issuance at US consulates.” Former State Department official Charles Oppenheim has publicly observed that these advances are likely ‘artificial’ and predicted a ‘boomerang effect’ of retrogression once those policies are relaxed or lifted. Indian investors should not assume that the current Final Action Date of May 1, 2022, represents a permanent baseline,” Khanna told Financial Express.

When could retrogression happen?

According to the Immigration attorney, retrogression could show up as early as the June or July 2026 Visa Bulletin. One of the biggest reasons is that the State Department is already in the latter part of the fiscal year, and visa numbers are limited. “When they specifically name a country and a category and state that the situation ‘will be continually monitored,” that typically means the numbers are already running close to the limit and action is imminent. We are in month eight of the fiscal year, which ends September 30, 2026, and the State Department must manage remaining numbers carefully to stay within the annual cap,” Khanna added.

What Indian investors are being advised now

Experts suggest that timing and category choice have become very important. Those who already have pending EB-5 Unreserved applications near current cutoff dates are being advised to move quickly with their next steps, including visa processing or adjustment of status where possible. “First, if you have a pending I-526E in the unreserved category and your priority date is at or before May 1, 2022, file your adjustment of status or complete your consular processing immediately if you have not already done so. The window may close within weeks,” Khanna advised.

For new investors, attention is shifting strongly toward EB-5 set-aside categories like Rural, High Unemployment Area, and Infrastructure. These categories are still current and offer faster processing advantages, though experts warn that demand there is also increasing quickly. “Rural projects, in particular, benefit from priority processing at USCIS under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 and receive double the visa allocation of the High Unemployment category. That said, industry data suggests that demand in the set-aside categories is building rapidly, especially in high-unemployment areas. So the advantage of the set-aside categories, while real today, is not guaranteed to last indefinitely.”

Another important factor is the September 30, 2026 deadline for grandfathering protection under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. Investors filing before this date will still be protected even if future policy changes affect the program. “If you file your I-526E by that date and the program later lapses, your petition must continue to be processed. If you file after that date, you have no such protection. Preparing a proper EB-5 petition, including source-of-funds documentation, project due diligence, and capital transfers, takes months. People who are contemplating EB-5 need to start now, not in August.”

But preparation takes time. Documentation, fund tracing, and investment planning can take months, meaning delays in decision-making could increase risks. “Fourth, for investors already in the United States with valid status, concurrent filing of the I-526E and I-485 under a set-aside category remains available, as those categories are current. This is an enormous practical benefit because it provides immediate access to employment authorisation and advance parole while the petition is pending.”