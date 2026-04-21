US consulates in India have started releasing new interview slots for H-1B work visas, H-4 dependent visas, and fresh F-1 student visas after months of major disruption. Speaking to financialexpress.com, Murthy Law Firm explained that this shift comes after a long backlog created due to enhanced social media and vetting checks that had pushed appointments far into 2026 and even 2027 in some cases.

What changed: slots are slowly coming back

After a long gap, interview appointments are now being released again, though in small batches. These updates are coming from consular posts across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Many applicants say slots appear suddenly and get filled very quickly. Still, the fact that they are being released again is seen as a positive shift after months of near silence.

“You may be aware that following the additional social media and vetting of online presence, all H-1B and H-4 appointments scheduled on or after December 15, 2025, have been rescheduled to a future date. The earliest dates were in April 2026, and it went as far out as early 2027,” the firm said.

They also confirmed that things are now slowly improving. “Over the past couple of weeks, we have noticed a significant improvement in the availability of visa appointments for H-1B, H-4 and initial F-1 student visa applicants across consular posts in India. Consular posts in India seem to be gradually releasing interview slots on a regular basis in batches,” the firm added.

Relief for families stuck in India

Murthy Law Firm said this recent opening of slots can now help normalise lives of several stranded techies. “This is a welcome relief for many H-1B and H-4 applicants who have been stranded in India since their appointments were rescheduled after their departure from the US. H-1B workers and their dependents who are unable to return may now make use of this opportunity to apply for their visa.”

At the same time, they also gave an important warning.“We would still advise H-1B workers who are currently in the US to avoid travel unless there is an urgent need.”

Student F-1 visas also see movement

There is also some relief for students. With the fall 2026 intake getting closer, US consulates have started releasing F-1 visa appointments too. According to Murthy Law Firm, this will help students plan better and avoid last-minute stress. “This will help students apply early and plan their travel in advance, reducing their costs,” the firm said.

However, there is a condition. “It is important to note that interview slots are not available for student visa applicants with a prior refusal,” they added.

Even with new slots opening, experts warn that the system is still far from normal. “Given the fact that H appointments were unavailable since December 15, 2025 and the third country national application (TCN) was discontinued just prior to this, there is a huge backlog, and it may take several months for normalcy to return.”

How the crisis started

The whole situation began in December 2025, when the US Department of State introduced stronger “online presence” checks. From December 15, 2025, applicants for H-1B and H-4 visas were required to make their social media accounts public for review.

This change was meant to improve security checks, but it slowed down the system badly. Because of the extra screening, the number of interviews that consulates could handle dropped.

Soon after, most appointments scheduled on or after December 15 were either cancelled or pushed far into the future. Many were moved to April 2026, and some even stretched to early 2027.

The problem got worse because “Third Country National” processing was also stopped just before this. That meant applicants could no longer apply from other countries and were forced to use US consulates in India only. This created a huge backlog.

As a result, many H-1B professionals who had come to India for short trips during holidays were stuck for weeks or even months, unable to return to their jobs in the US.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.

