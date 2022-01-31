AirVaidya fumigation can mitigate Covid-19 infection: BHU scientists

In a first-of-its-kind study, BHU scientists have found that anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties in the fumes of AirVaidya Herbal Dhoopa (AVHD), an ayurvedic formulation, could be effective in combating the virus that has tormented the world for almost two years.

Rahul Chhabra

The findings of the study have the potential of getting global recognition to traditional Indian therapies along with products based on them and developed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative. Dr. KRC Reddy, Professor, Department of Rasa Shastra (Ayurveda), Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, who led the research, said, “Though dhoopam (fumigation), a medicinal therapy, has been described in Ayurveda compendia for ages, this is the first scientific study pointing to it being potent in anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-viral action.”

Prepared by AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, AirVaidya contains phytochemicals from 19 medicinal ingredients such as Raal, Neem Patr, Vasa, Ajwain, Haldi, Lemon grass (lamajjaka), Vacha, Tulsi, Peeli Sarson, Safed Chandan, Ushir, Sudh Guggal, Nagarmotha, Mehendi, Tagar, Loban, Kapoor, Jigat and Cardamom husk, which are known for their therapeutic ability to fight the virus.

Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, said the herbal dhoopa contains medicinal ingredients like Ushir, Guggal sudh, Nagarmotha, Mehendi, Jigat and Ghee — that may prevent the entry of coronavirus into the human body by enhancing the immunity and reduce inflammation caused by virus and bacteria. Sharma added that AirVaidya has been launched in market with the series of Ayouthveda to help people fight the Covid-19 infection with age-old Indian medicinal secrets of Ayurveda.

Dr. Reddy explained that during the study, participants were divided into two groups — intervention group (150 persons) and controlled group (100 persons).



Since the Covid-19 virus generally enters through nose and mouth into the human body, medicinal fumigation therapy was given to the participants of intervention group. They were asked to inhale ‘AirVaidya Herbal Dhoopa’ (AVHD) fumes for 10 minutes twice a day, while the control group was not given such treatment, he said.



“The results were encouraging. Just 4% of the intervention group on the medicinal therapy showed Covid like symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, or no taste or smell; on the other hand, at least 37%, who were not given such therapy, were found to have Covid-19 like symptoms.” The fumes were also chemically safe on Drosophila flies in the first phase of the clinical trial, Dr. Reddy said.



After conducting the study with the help of the AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, BHU scientists, who have now completed the second phase of the clinical trial of ‘AirVaidya Herbal Dhoopa’ (AVHD), said that the ayurvedic fumigant is beneficial in disinfecting home and office surroundings in the backdrop of the pandemic.