Experts discuss IP commercialization, barriers to domestic innovation at 4th Annual IP Dialogue held virtually

“IP Dialogue: Opportunities for US -India Collaboration” featured experts from India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), US Patent and Trademark Office, US International Trade Administration, US Department of State, and Office of the US Trade Representative, along with other government, private sector and academic experts.

India has long been a hub for research, development, and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products—complementing similar work underway in the US. The IP Dialogue is a means by which these two countries can not only discuss shared goals, but ways to get there

Experts and Participants discussed support for intellectual property (IP) commercialization, challenges in fighting the global pandemic, barriers to domestic innovation, and the “next generation” of IP policy discussions in the digital economy at the 4th Annual IP Dialogue.

The US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) and US India Business Council, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), virtually convened government and industry leaders for the final session of its 4th annual IP Dialogue.

Although the global pandemic continues to affect millions, this year’s dialogue proved to be incredibly impactful, with IP playing such a key role in efforts to study and combat the ongoing global pandemic.

“Thanks to years-long research and development led by the private sector, our world has many safe and effective vaccines and treatments to combat COVID-19. And nearly two years since the global pandemic began, we continue to make steady progress. However, challenges remain to getting shots in arms—such as scarce raw materials, regulatory delays, and other barriers. India has long been a hub for research, development, and manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products—complementing similar work underway in the US. The IP Dialogue is a means by which these two countries can not only discuss shared goals, but ways to get there,” said Patrick Kilbride, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center.

“Intellectual property protections undergird our modern economy—from the digital platforms we use to the content we enjoy and everything in between. The US Chamber is excited about India’s plan to create a $1 trillion digital economy—and to assist in the exchange of best practices and knowledge, we host the US-India IP Dialogue.” said Nisha Biswal, president of the US Chamber’s US-India Business Council.

“The IP Dialogue is an opportunity for the US and Indian governments to come together to discuss an issue critical to our bilateral relationship—particularly since the two sides are set to meet next week for the Trade Policy Forum,” she added.

Dialogue recommendations will be shared with both governments to deepen strategic cooperation on IP policy.

