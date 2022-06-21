Pharma major Lupin collaborates with Accenture to enhance its operational efficiency

Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced on Monday that it has collaborated with Accenture for improved business agility, performance, and operational efficiency. According to the company’s press statement, Accenture deployed a digital platform based on SAP S/4HANA® and it provides decision-makers with real-time visibility into integrated data from multiple sources including supply chain, people, and sales networks spread across 100+ countries and its fifteen manufacturing and research facilities in India, United States of America, Brazil and Mexico.

Moreover, the consolidated view of global business operations and performance has enabled informed decision-making. Additionally, SAP Fiori apps have also helped enhance the user experience for Lupin employees with simple and easy-to-access data models and analytical reports, the company claims.

“Lupin is committed to providing affordable healthcare to people across the world, and our data-driven digital platform will play a crucial role in this mission. Through our collaboration with Accenture, we will unlock the value of enterprise data in order to increase efficiencies and accelerate innovation across all our functions and processes, including manufacturing, testing, supply chain, and finance and accounting,” said Sreeji Gopinathan, CIO, Lupin.

“As Indian multinational pharmaceutical companies look at navigating supply chain disruptions and gaining a stronger foothold in the global economy, digital transformation will play a key role in advancing competitiveness by running more efficient business processes, improving research and development capabilities, and creating better customer experiences. With our deep industry experience and technology capabilities, we are helping Lupin become an intelligent enterprise by enabling data-driven decisions that will help accelerate product innovation and enable faster access to market,” Sameer Amte, lead for Accenture’s Life Sciences practice in India stated.