Maharashtra FDA detects new cases of violation of DMR Act, 1954 in the past three months

During the raids conducted by the state drug regulator, several products in Mumbai, Thane and Ambernath with exaggerated and misleading claims about treatment of sexual disorders, menstrual disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure and respiratory disorders among others were seized.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made a massive crackdown for violation of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement Act) 1954 (DMR Act, 1954) over the past three months.

The text mentioned on the products is in violation of the provisions of Section 3 and 4 of the DMR Act, 1954. The stock of these drugs which has been confiscated is estimated to be of Rs 1.18 lakh. Further investigation is being carried out in these cases and prosecutions will be filed in the court of law.

According to the information received by the Intelligence Department of Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra State, Mumbai, Reliance Retail Limited, a drug sales establishment in Bhiwandi, was investigated as part of the raids. Around 40 products were seized.

The name of the products which have been seized are Baidyanath Sundari Sakhi Syrup, Chopped berry juice, Kapiva Vigor Manx Juice, Lama breathing ax juice, Pravic Memodine Tablet, Reefway New Beauty Cream, Reefway Night Winner Capsules, Reefway power source capsule, Reefway Power of Big Capsule and Reefway Power of Dick Capsules.

Other products include Reefway Pro Vigor Capsule, Reefway Poor Stone Capsules, Reefway Real Mood Capsule, Reefway SX Fuel Capsule, Reefway SX Player Capsule, Reefway White Musli Capsules, Reefway White Muesli Powder, Reefway Sex Booster Capsule, Reefway Sex Booster Powder and Baidyanath Basant Kusumakar Ras Tablet.

Raids were conducted under the guidance of Samadhan Pawar, Assistant Commissioner (Vigilance) and Ganesh Rokade, Assistant Commissioner, Maharashtra FDA along with Ravi, Drug Inspector (Intelligence) and Prashant Aswar, Drug Inspector, Thane, Joseph Chirmel and Edlawar, Drug Inspector.

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, seeks to curtail undesirable advertisements pertaining to drugs and magic remedies because advertising is considered to encourage self-medication of harmful drugs. The Act lists the diseases and disorders in respect of which advertising is banned under Section 3 of the DMR Act, 1954.

The main objective of DMR Act is to control the advertisement of drugs in certain cases and to prohibit the advertisement connected with remedies alleged to possess magic qualities and to provide for matters connected therewith. Under the DMR Act, the definition of “Magic Remedy” includes a talisman, mantra, kavacha and any other charm of any kind which is alleged to possess miraculous powers for or in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of any disease in human beings or animals or for affecting or influencing in any way the structure or any organic function of the body of human beings or animals.