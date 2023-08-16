Cipla launches knowledge platform for healthcare practitioners

Cipla on Wednesday announced the launch of CiplaMed 2.0. According to the company’s press statement, an enhanced version of the industry-leading knowledge platform for the medical fraternity.

In line with its digital transformation agenda, Cipla is pioneering an integrated omnichannel experience for healthcare professionals that seamlessly combines in-clinic interactions with digital engagement and access to medical information, the company stated.

This initiative underscores the growing importance of digital platforms in medical education and the use of technology to empower HCPs with vital information to cater to their patients, it added.

“CiplaMed is designed to provide healthcare professionals with reliable, accurate and current updates and clinically relevant content across 19 specialities from the global medical fraternity, with a strong focus on patient care. This includes scientific articles, webinars, podcasts, expert talks, patient education resources and content integrated from CiplaMedX, Cipla’s exclusive video content platform,” the company said in a statement.

Also Read Cipla soars on buzz of Blackstone stake buy

According to the company, the platform offers access to content that is tailored to the doctors specialization, allowing users to conveniently share and bookmark information.

With a steady month-on-month growth rate of approximately 2x over the past three months, the platform has garnered a dedicated user base of 12,000 professionals, it claimed. Since its inception, constant user acceptance testing adoptions and the use of customer engagement tools helps the platform adapt with the evolving needs of healthcare practitioners, the company said in a statement.

CiplaMed 2.0 leverages advanced analytics and automation, which have the potential to transform knowledge-sharing in the pharmaceutical industry, it added.