AARTAS CLINISHARE: Startup finds a niche in medical coworking

While residing in the US for nearly a decade, the doctor duo—Ankur and Ayush Sharma regularly journeyed back to India to reunite with their family. Amidst these visits, an inclination to provide medical guidance to family, friends took root within them. However, what they identified was a recurring pattern of skepticism and mistrust among patients towards doctors and the very medical industry itself.

Simultaneously, the two brothers realised the growing discontent among their fellow doctors in theircorporate roles. Many were refraining from initiating their independent practices hindered by the financial strain of acquiring capital. They realised that the prevailing system offered no viable avenue for doctors to autonomously manage their practices. The eureka moment struck them—what if doctors could establish their private practices and deliver healthcare without bearing the heavy burden of capital investment? This very notion laid the foundation for Aartas CliniShare, planted in 2019.

Aartas CliniShare is a first-of-its-kind, introducing a co-working space for medical professionals. With its flexible pay-as-you-go services, the venture provides a fully digitalised and paperless environment enriched with cutting-edge technologies and adept staff support. In August 2021, the healthtech startup unveiled its inaugural branch in New Delhi, and a forthcoming CliniShare in Gurgaon is in the works. The company has already secured $5 million in initial funding through a round spearheaded by QRG Holdings, the promoter of Havells. “Our key performance indicators show a good m-o-m growth rate surpassing 20%, covering physician enrollments, patient traffic, pharmacy sales and net revenue,” says Ankur.

“Medical professionals have found comfort in this freedom to establish their clinics without the burdens of clinic management,” the Sharma brothers feel. “Aartas CliniShare’s healthcare technology, has made it easier for doctors to focus on their patients, making healthcare delivery smoother than ever before,” he says.

Each CliniShare is built around a paperless experience, powered by modern technology. “Aartas CliniShare’s tech streamlines the entire process of healthcare, from appointment confirmations and digital payment kiosks to paperless billing. An exclusive app acts as a one-stop shop for doctors, allowing them to effectively manage their clinic operations to maintain patient data and issuing instant prescriptions, says Ankur.

With the rising embrace of the medical co-working model numerous such spaces have begun to bloom. “This marks the beginning of healthcare era—one where doctors can thrive, and patients can experience care tailored to the doctor’s vision,” feels the doctor brothers. Aartas CliniShare aims on scaling its technology and centres to create over 100 locations across India. With two additional Delhi-NCR locations scheduled for 2024, the journey toward establishing an alternative health ecosystem is well underway.