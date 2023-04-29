You have finally tested COVID-19 negative after infections; here’s what you need to do now

COVID-19 Infection Treatment: It’s been three years since COVID-19 hit us, and now the symptoms and treatment measures are all too similar. It is now established that COVID-19 is here to stay and it will become a part of a long list of common diseases that infect humans.

After contracting COVID-19, you experience symptoms like fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches among others.

According to doctors, testing negative for COVID-19 is a sign that you are recovering. But what happens afterwards? Here’s what experts:

“Testing negative for COVID-19 after a period of infection is a positive step towards recovery, but it is important to acknowledge that the virus can still have long-term effects on the body. Therefore, it is crucial to take proactive steps to ensure a complete and healthy recovery. To start with, it is vital to adhere to all guidelines from healthcare providers and public health officials. This includes following recommended precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing, as there is still a risk of reinfection or transmission to others,” Dr.M Sringala Devijan, Critical care specialist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad told Financial Express.com.

Additionally, prioritizing overall health and wellbeing is crucial.

“This involves getting sufficient rest, eating a balanced diet, and staying hydrated. It is important to engage in physical activity and exercise, but only if cleared by healthcare providers. If new symptoms or complications arise after testing negative, medical attention should be sought immediately,” Dr. Devijan told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Devijan also emphasised that mental health is equally important, and managing stress and anxiety is key. This can be achieved through talking to a therapist, practicing relaxation techniques, and engaging in activities that bring joy and relaxation, he said.

“Lastly, it is essential to continue monitoring symptoms and staying informed about new developments related to COVID-19. The medical community is constantly learning more about the virus and its long-term effects, so staying informed is essential to ensure a full and healthy recovery,” he added.

When you have tested COVID negative after infection, then also you need to take some precautions so that you do not catch up with other infections. After COVID-19 infection, the body’s immunity is a little weak. So you should try and stress healthy eating.

“Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, eat a healthy diet, and do not eat from outside. And also take precautions so that you do not catch up with other infections. Even after testing positive. Even if after testing negative, it’s not that you stop wearing your mask. You continue wearing your mask because there are a lot of other infections which are there in the air, like influenza virus infection, bacterial infections which are there, and pollution which can affect your lungs. So even after recovering from COVID-19, it’s not that you let your guard down, it’s time that you get your health improved. Take good food, a good nutritious, healthy diet, do regular exercises, do deep breathing exercises, take supplements in terms of B complex, vitamin C, et cetera,” Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Jain also empahsised that watch yourself for any kind of COVID-19 complications.

“In this COVID virus, the complications are very less. But still, there are chances that one could land up with a cardiac problem or with a clotting problem. So keep a watch. If you are having any chest pain, if you are having shortness of breath, if you are having continued headaches, then you must see your doctor. So even if you have recovered from COVID you be cautious for at least another three months. Wait if you have not taken a booster wait for three months before you take a booster vaccine,” she added.