FE Best Banks Awards 2026 Live Updates: The FE Best Banks Awards 2026, one of India’s most respected recognitions in the financial sector, will be held in Mumbai on Sunday evening (June 7). It acknowledges excellence across banking, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), small finance banks and fintechs.
This year’s ceremony comes at a crucial juncture for the Indian economy and will bring together leading bankers, financiers and corporate executives. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will attend as the chief guest. He will also participate in a conversation with Editor of Financial Express Shyamal Majumdar on trade policy, economic reforms and the outlook for Indian business.
The awards honour institutions that have demonstrated outstanding performance across a range of financial and operational parameters. Winners are selected by an independent jury, supported by data analysis and verification conducted by EY India. The evaluation is based on three years of Reserve Bank of India data and takes into account factors such as growth, profitability, strength, soundness and corporate governance standards.
In addition to recognising top-performing institutions across categories including public sector, private sector and foreign banks, the awards also acknowledge the country’s best digital lenders, banking products and industry leaders who have built institutions of enduring significance.
Live Updates
Stay tuned for LIVE updates from the awards ceremony in Mumbai.
18:24 (IST) 7 Jun 2026
Backed by data, judged by experts - Methodology behind choosing winners
The awards recognise institutions that have set benchmarks in performance, resilience and governance across the financial sector. Winners are chosen by an independent jury, drawing on a rigorous assessment supported by EY India, which analyses and validates three years of Reserve Bank of India data. The evaluation framework goes beyond financial metrics, examining growth, profitability, balance-sheet strength, asset quality and corporate governance standards.
The honours span a broad spectrum of the industry, celebrating excellence among public sector, private sector and foreign banks, as well as NBFCs, small finance banks and fintechs. Beyond institutional performance, the awards also spotlight the country’s most innovative digital lenders, standout banking products and visionary leaders whose contributions have helped build institutions of lasting impact and significance.
18:06 (IST) 7 Jun 2026
Honouring industry trailblazers
This year’s awards celebrate excellence across the financial services landscape, recognising outstanding performers in banking, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), small finance banks and fintechs across five categories. The honours also acknowledge leaders whose vision and stewardship have helped build institutions of enduring value. Here's a sneak peek into some of the recipients this year:
- The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award has been conferred on Sanjiv Bajaj for his pivotal role in transforming Bajaj Finserv into one of India’s most respected and diversified financial services groups
- K Satyanarayana Raju has been named Banker of the Year 2024-25, in recognition of the strong growth, operational performance and strategic progress achieved by Canara Bank during his tenure
Together, the awards highlight not only institutional excellence but also the leadership that has shaped the trajectory of India’s financial sector.
18:00 (IST) 7 Jun 2026
Inside the Jury room
This year’s selection process proved especially challenging, not because standout performers were scarce, but because they were abundant. India’s financial sector entered 2024-25 from a position of strength, with banks and financial institutions posting healthy capital buffers, strong profitability and some of the lowest delinquency levels seen in years. As a result, the list of contenders often exceeded what any awards process could comfortably accommodate.
Guiding the exercise was a distinguished jury chaired by S Ramadorai, former vice-chairman of TCS, alongside Dinesh Khara, former chairman of State Bank of India; Amit Chandra, chairman of Bain Capital India; Pradip Shah, chairman of IndAsia Advisors; and Seshagiri Rao, group CFO of JSW Steel. Bringing together decades of experience across banking, investing and corporate leadership, the panel spent hours poring over financial data, governance metrics and qualitative assessments. Through rigorous debate and careful scrutiny, they sifted through a crowded field of high achievers to identify institutions and leaders that truly stood out from an already impressive pack.
17:47 (IST) 7 Jun 2026
Welcome to our live coverage
The Financial Express Best Banks Awards 2026 are being held in Mumbai tonight, recognising outstanding performance across India’s banking and financial services sector.
The event will bring together some of India’s leading bankers, financiers and corporate executives. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend as the chief guest and will participate in a conversation with Financial Express Editor Shyamal Majumdar on trade policy, economic reforms and the outlook for Indian business.
Winners are selected by an independent jury, with evaluation supported by EY through an analysis of three years of Reserve Bank of India data. The assessment considers key parameters such as growth, profitability, financial strength, soundness and corporate governance. The awards also recognise leading digital lenders, innovative banking products and industry leaders who have built enduring institutions.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the Mumbai ceremony.