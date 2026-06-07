FE Best Banks Awards 2026 Live Updates: The FE Best Banks Awards 2026, one of India’s most respected recognitions in the financial sector, will be held in Mumbai on Sunday evening (June 7). It acknowledges excellence across banking, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), small finance banks and fintechs.

This year’s ceremony comes at a crucial juncture for the Indian economy and will bring together leading bankers, financiers and corporate executives. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will attend as the chief guest. He will also participate in a conversation with Editor of Financial Express Shyamal Majumdar on trade policy, economic reforms and the outlook for Indian business.

The awards honour institutions that have demonstrated outstanding performance across a range of financial and operational parameters. Winners are selected by an independent jury, supported by data analysis and verification conducted by EY India. The evaluation is based on three years of Reserve Bank of India data and takes into account factors such as growth, profitability, strength, soundness and corporate governance standards.

In addition to recognising top-performing institutions across categories including public sector, private sector and foreign banks, the awards also acknowledge the country’s best digital lenders, banking products and industry leaders who have built institutions of enduring significance.

Live Updates

Stay tuned for LIVE updates from the awards ceremony in Mumbai.