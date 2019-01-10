FE Best Banks Awards 2018 LIVE Updates: Top bankers to be awarded tonight in Mumbai

FE Best Banks Awards: Honouring the banks that Indian can bank on.

FE Best Banks Awards: The Financial Express is set to honor the best banks in the country and for which awards presentation ceremony will commence at 6 pm in Mumbai. Former ICICI Bank chairman Narayanan Vaghul will present India’s most prestigious financial sector awards. The players that are in the race are bankers and financial services firms such as non-banking financial companies and fin-techs.

A high-powered jury chaired by former TCS chairman S Ramadorai has chosen the winners for the prestigious awards. Some other key members of the jury were L&T Director & CFO R Shankar Raman, former UTI Asset Management MD Leo Puri, former RBI Executive Director Biswamohan Mahapatra and Ispirt founder Sharad Sharma.

Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain will deliver the opening note and that will be followed by panel discussion. The topic of the discussion would be- Will digital destroy traditional banking models? The panelists will be Axis Bank outgoing CEO Shikha Sharma, SBI MD PK Gupta, Ispirt founder Sharad Sharma, PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam, and Bank Bazaar CEO Adhil Shetty.