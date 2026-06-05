Few transformations in Indian banking have been as deliberate or as striking as IDFC First Bank’s evolution from an infrastructure-focused wholesale lender to a retail-oriented universal bank. At the heart of this shift lies a savings account proposition that took direct aim at some of the industry’s most entrenched practices — and in doing so, helped the bank build a formidable retail deposit franchise from the ground up.

The strategy was rooted in a simple premise: listen to what customers actually find frustrating about their banks, and fix it. IDFC First Bank eliminated savings account charges, stripped away opaque fee structures, and reimagined how minimum balance requirements are enforced.

Rather than penalising customers the moment their balance dips, the bank alerts them first and gives them time to course-correct — a small but meaningful departure from standard industry practice. V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, has been candid about the rationale.

ALSO READ FE Best Banks Awards 2026: Inside the Jury room

“The 36 fee structures in our savings accounts were too complex and required complicated calculations,” he said. “We decided to simplify it.” The move was emblematic of a broader philosophy — that banking should be trans-parent, not transactional.

Perhaps the most talked-about innovation was the shift to monthly interest credits on savings accounts, replacing the conventional quarterly payout. Vaidyanathan framed it with characteristic directness: “Customers pay EMIs monthly when they borrow from banks. Why shouldn’t we credit interest monthly when customers deposit money?”

The results speak for themselves. Total deposits have grown to Rs 2.8 lakh crore, while the share of retail deposits has risen sharply — from 21% to 79%. That shift has not only diversified the bank’s funding base but also deepened its relationships with individual customers, creating a more resilient and stable balance sheet.

ALSO READ FE Best Bank Awards 2026: SMBC named Best Foreign Bank

Underpinning all of this is a significant investment in technology. IDFC First Bank has built out its digital and mobile banking capabilities with the aim of delivering a seamless experience across products and touchpoints.

Taken together, the combination of product innovation, fee transparency, and digital investment has allowed IDFC First Bank to fundamentally redefine what it is and what it stands for. Its journey is a compelling illustration of how a customer-first philosophy, applied consistently, can drive both scale and sustainable growth — and how a bank can reinvent itself entirely.