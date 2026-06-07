For eighteen years, the FE Best Banks Awards have set the gold standard for recognising excellence in India’s financial sector. What makes this award truly coveted is not just its longevity but its rigour. Winners are chosen by an independent jury of some of the most respected names in Indian business and finance, with data sourced from RBI and validated by EY. In a sector where trust is everything, that independence matters.

This year’s ceremony in Mumbai this evening brings together the country’s top bankers and corporate leaders for an event that celebrates not just numbers, but the vision, resilience and institutional craftsmanship that sit behind them. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will be the chief guest — a fitting choice for an edition that coincides with a pivotal moment for the Indian economy.

Steering the Trade Agenda

A decisive and dynamic leader, Goyal has steered India’s trade agenda through one of its most complex periods — a time when multilateral agreements have lost ground and regional trade pacts have become the new normal. His tenure has delivered results: India has successfully concluded trade agreements with the UK, the European Union, Australia and New Zealand, opening new avenues for Indian exporters while safeguarding domestic producers. A bilateral deal with the US is in the works and expected to be finalised shortly. On his watch, India’s merchandise and services exports have grown from $677 billion in FY22 to $863 billion in FY26 — a record that speaks for itself.

At the awards function, Goyal will be in conversation with Shyamal Majumdar, Editor of the Financial Express, sharing his perspective on trade policy, economic reforms and the road ahead for Indian business.

This year’s awards honour exceptional performance across banking, non-banking financial companies, small finance banks and fintechs in five categories — and recognise individuals who have built institutions of lasting distinction.

Honoring Institutional Giants

The Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Bajaj Finserv CMD Sanjiv Bajaj for his remarkable role in creating a world-class financial services franchise. Former Canara Bank MD & CEO K Satyanarayana Raju has received the Banker of the Year award for 2024-25 for the bank’s sterling performance under his watch.

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The independent jury was chaired by S Ramadorai, former vice chairman of TCS, and comprised Dinesh Khara, former chairman of State Bank of India; Amit Chandra, chairman of Bain Capital; Pradip Shah, Chairman of IndAsia Advisors; and Seshagiri Rao, Group CFO of JSW Steel. EY served as the knowledge partner, collating and presenting data sourced from the Reserve Bank of India.