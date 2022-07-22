Government to send show-cause notices to e2W manufacturers over the fire incidents: Nitin Gadkari

On account of the recent incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, the union ministry for transport and highways issues notices to the CEOs and MDs of the e2W scooter manufacturers. The government awaits their replies, on which the future course of action will depend, according to a financial daily.

The show-cause notices would seek responses from the company heads’ as to why they should be exempted from any penalties and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for the fire incidents caused by the fault in batteries, Gadkari said.

Attributing to the several EV scooters that led to several injuries and even deaths in some cases, the ministry came into action constituting a committee of experts responsible for formulating the safety standards for the batteries, BMS, and related components and systems in the EVs.

Back in April, this year, the Gadkari-led ministry issued quality-centric guidelines for EVs. “If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered,” read a Twitter post.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has already issued the performance standards for lithium-ion traction batteries, “IS 17855: 2022″, subsequent to the fire incidents.

EVs bursting into flames has brought everyone to re-think the practicality of EV adoption and the government has been actively working on policies and initiatives to work towards electrically-driven transportation.

As per the Vahan data, with the states of UP, Delhi, and Maharashtra have been the early adopters with 3.37 lakh, 1.56 lakh, and 1.16 lakh EVs plying on their streets, India has a total of over 13.34 lakh registered electric vehicles.

Besides all the happenings, EV sales continue to touch record sales and show no sign of a downtrend.

