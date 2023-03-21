Saietta and AVTEC ink pact to jointly promote eDrive solutions, production to start in Q3 of 2023

UK-based Saietta has signed a master supply agreement with AVTEC, manufacturers of powertrain and precision-engineered products in India for eDrive units for electric three- and four-wheelers.

Production is on track to commence in Q3 of 2023. The first set of commercial agreement has been secured with one of the largest OEMs in the Indian light-duty mobility market.

The partnership brings together AVTEC’s expertise in the design and manufacture of transmissions with Saietta’s motor and inverter capability. The resulting eDrives have been designed for three- and four-wheel lightweight electric vehicles.

In addition to the supply agreement, Saietta and AVTEC intend to proactively market the combined eDrive technology to other existing and prospective clients, tailoring the core eDrive design to meet the precise requirements of additional individual OEMs in India and beyond.

Also Read Saietta showcases fully integrated eDrive technologies at IAA Transportation 2022

Over the course of the initial five years of the supply contract, Saietta and AVTEC will have the capability to produce a minimum of 150,000 complete eDrive units for customers globally. 80,000 units are already reserved for the launch OEM in India.

Saietta and AVTEC are also exploring the development of eDrive solutions for other lightweight vehicle sectors, including two-wheel applications.

Saietta VNA (a joint venture in India between Saietta Group and Padmini VNA) will produce the electric motors and inverters in its Indian manufacturing plant and combine these with transmissions from AVTEC manufactured at its plant in India. The resulting 48V-96V eDrive solutions are designed to be lightweight, compact and cost competitive for light-duty electric vehicles in India.

Tony Gott, Executive Chairman, Saietta Group said: “When bringing any new technology to the mass market, it’s critically important to work with supplier partners who have a proven track record of delivering at the required scale, on time, on cost and on quality. AVTEC undoubtedly ticks every one of those boxes.”

Neeraj Jain, MD and CEO of AVTEC commented: “This partnership will undoubtedly bring positive results and help us mutually to expand our portfolio and tap into emerging trends in the EV industry.”

Rising scope in the EV market across India

India’s automotive industry has been identified as one of the primary sectors driving economic growth, job creation and manufacturing technology advances as part of the Government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

Whilst the overall Indian automotive market is expected to be the third largest in the world by volume in 2026, India is currently the largest producer of two- and three-wheel vehicles globally.