Renault inaugurates two new dealerships in Delhi-NCR

Renault strengthens its network in India with two new dealership facilities in Delhi-NCR – Renault Delhi North, located at G.T.K Road, Industrial Road, Azadpur and Renault Sonipat, located at Industrial Area, Sonipat.

The new outlets – Renault Delhi North is located at GI-3, G.T.K Road, Industrial Road, Azadpur, Delhi spreads over an area of 3,600 sqft, and has the capacity to hold 3 display cars. The workshop facility located at 26, Rajasthani Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, G T Karnal Road, Delhi is spread across an area of 16,200 sqft, and is equipped with 7 Mechanical Bays and 2 Bodyshop Bays.

The Renault Sonipat is located at E – 56/57, Industrial Area, Sonipat spreads over an area of 6,200 sqft, and has the capacity to hold 3 display cars and includes 5 Bodyshop Bays. The workshop facility is located at Kabirpur Bye pass road, Near Sai Mandir, Sonipat with a covered area of 8,800 sqft, and has 6 Mechanical Bays.

The new outlets will have the entire product line up, including the Renault Kiger and Triber that were recently awarded Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rating, and the Renault Kwid that has recently crossed the 4 lakh sales milestone. The pan-India network strength of Renault becomes more than 500 sales and 530 service touchpoints, which include 250 Workshop On Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.