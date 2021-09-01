Power Global introduces eZee, the first swappable battery for light vehicles

Power Global introduces eZee, the company's first swappable battery for light vehicles. The company initially plans to target auto-rickshaws, that can choose to recharge the batteries or swap them at Power Global’s kiosks.

Power Global, clean energy and mobility products provider based in Noida has launched its first swappable battery for light vehicles, called eZee. The launch of eZee marks the global debut of Power Global, founded by Romeo Power co-founder and former SpaceX engineer, Porter Harris, and industry veteran Pankaj Dubey, with a mission to provide electric vehicle and clean energy products to global markets that have been left behind in the world’s push toward electrification.

Power Global will focus on three-wheelers first, which rely on either internal combustion engines or lead-acid batteries, both of which are harmful to the environment. eZee will offer a simple solution to three-wheelers, by offering energy-as-a-service membership program. Three-wheelers will receive swappable eZee units through a subscription program and when the charge runs low, rickshaws can either recharge the batteries or swap them for a fully-charged one at a Power Global Kiosk.

The lithium-ion battery modules will be manufactured in India

Commenting on the product, Pankaj Dubey said, “We are on a mission to improve access to clean energy solutions in India and other emerging markets by sharing our collective years of expertise in bringing affordable battery technology to market. While the eZeeTM will give light mobility vehicles new life, it also represents a path to help build local economies with direct and indirect job creation, while supporting evolving regional environmental goals, such as India’s FAME II mandates.”

Following the launch of the eZee modules, Power Global aims to launch retrofit kits to convert diesel and petrol vehicles to EVs. The swappable eZeeTM battery module will also power future product lines, including upcoming applications for second-life stationary storage and automotive sectors.

The lithium-ion batteries are made in India, at the factory located on the site of a former Honda Logistics centre in Greater Noida, India, and its R&D lab and battery manufacturing facility in Pasadena, California, which will focus on new product innovations for electric vehicles and stationary storage applications.

Porter Harris, CEO and founder of Power Global said, “The demand that we see in emerging markets is greater than those experienced by the United States, as millions of drivers are limited by options to affordably switch to electric mobility. With our team’s breadth and depth of experience, there is a major opportunity to bring affordable, high-performance electric vehicle technology to these communities to serve new markets while helping these regions improve air quality and ultimately their quality of life.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.