Odysse unveils upcoming electric scooter and bike models 

Electric two-wheeler startup, Odysse announced the expansion of its product range and unveiled two upcoming models-Daily Use Bike & Maxi Scooter, during the EV India Expo 2022 in Delhi NCR between September 7-9. Both the upcoming models are expected to hit the road by January-March 2023.

Odysse is an all-electric mobility platform that collaborates with the world’s leading EV component manufacturers and mobility technology specialists to usher in a new age of smart urban electric mobility for customers.

The brand’s Idea behind launching this Daily Use electric bike is to offer customers a cost-effective electric variant. The bike which carries a price tag of Rs 1 Lakh approximately is seen catering to the masses.

According to the company, this bike has a range close to150 km with a top speed of 80 kmph along with all the features available in average two-wheelers including touch-screen, digital display, IOT, real -time battery analysis.

Talking about the Maxi Scooter, it will come under the premium electric scooter category, power packed with Dual battery system and is expected to have a range over 200 km on a single charge along with other latest features.

Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric Vehicles said, “With upgrading of our existing models and introducing two new models we expect to increase our market share significantly and expand our reach across India. The new models are completely made in India and are in line with the vision of Odysse.”

EV India Expo 2022 was held between September 7-9 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, U.P.

In India most of the e-bikes are imported from China and sold without any design or material changes. Odysse adopted the same business model but realized that such bikes are not suitable for the Indian conditions. After years of R&D, Odysse redesigned the suspension, electronics, material Quality, motor etc. of e-bikes, suiting Indian climatic conditions and customer needs.