Lumax Industries targets future-ready solutions with new Technical Centre in Czech Republic

The Lumax Industries stock has been clocking steady gains over the past one month on the back of several expansion initiatives by the company. The leading manufacturer of automotive lighting systems for the Indian automotive industry inaugurated an advanced lighting technical centre in the Czech Republic in the first week of October, through its wholly owned subsidiary Company namely Lumax Industries Czech. This is the company’s first Technology Centre in Europe.

The aim of the Lumax European Technical Centre (LETC) is to provide future and advanced technological development of automotive lighting solutions for the Indian market.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre, Deepak Jain, Chairman & MD, Lumax Industries said that “the key purpose of LETC will be to develop leading edge automotive lighting technologies and adapt them for the Indian market. We have found Czech Republic to be an ideal ecosystem for innovation and new technology development.”

Vineet Sahni, CEO & Senior Executive Director, Lumax Industries added: “In India, OEMs are collaborating with design centres in Europe, so LETC will be a gateway for them to help in communication and in accelerating the vehicle development process.”

In addition to the development of the technologies, the LETC will be involved in enhancing engineering competencies. This includes activities related to engineering development processes, the creation of custom engineering tools and software as also training and skill development.

“Specifically, this includes the design of optics, electronic hardware or software for automotive lighting, including various CAE analyses and simulations. We will be particularly focused on electronics and software development, which are clearly the main building blocks of future automotive lighting technologies,” described Todd C. Morgan, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Lumax Industries.

Anmol Jain, Joint MD, Lumax Industries outlined, “New business opportunities may bring further expansion of the Czech Republic team. Ostrava and its surroundings are a key place for us to find new talent in the automotive lighting industry.

The Lumax European Technical Centre (LETC) is also planning to establish closer cooperation with renowned technical university VŠB-TU Ostrava- located closeby, in the areas of thesis assignments or internships for students.