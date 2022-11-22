CSE and DST join hands to develop EV batteries suited for India

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the government of India have collaborated to create a platform that will support the development of new electric vehicle batteries to suit and meet Indian requirements. The partners say a white paper will be prepared on a roadmap for the development of new battery technologies in India; this would be followed by the creation of an expert-industry forum or platform to support this process.

This was the first in a series of consultations that will be held with experts from leading institutions and representatives from vehicle manufacturers, battery industry, regulatory bodies, testing entities and independent laboratories focused on battery chemistries.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director-research and advocacy, CSE said, “India has been working with FAME and production-linked incentives to push the EV story, but challenges abound with regard to cost, safety and charging infrastructure – all of which point at gaps in fulfilling the country’s zero emission ambitions. The gaps range from concerns relating to safety, supply chain, cost sensitivity and need for quick charging opportunities among others.”

Moushumi Mohanty, senior programme manager, Clean Air and Sustainable Mobility, CSE, “This joint initiative of DST and CSE is aimed at addressing these gaps and to create a platform that will assess, evaluate and identify technology solutions that are safe, have locally appropriate supply chain systems and can be customised for the various vehicle applications.”

The round table consultation highlighted following key issues for establishing future pathways: